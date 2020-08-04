Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Awards tech ed scholarships to 7 NH high school grads

MANCHESTER, NH – Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has named seven New Hampshire high school graduates as recipients of the Bank’s 2020 Career & Technical Education Scholarship. The $1,500 award is presented to students in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont who attended a technical career program as part of their high school curriculum and are planning to attend college or a technical school after graduation.

The New Hampshire scholarship recipients are:

Genesis Abarea of Nashua, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Nashua High School South and was enrolled at Nashua Technical Center – South. She will be attending Rivier University, enrolled in the Elementary Education program.

Mason Martell of Newport, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Newport High School and was enrolled at Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center. He will be attending Wesleyan College and plans to major in Spanish and Biology.

Abigail O'Brien of Charlestown, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School and attended Fall Mountain Career & Technology Education Center. She will be attending the University of New Hampshire, enrolled in the Animal Science program.

Suhali Patel of Nashua, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Nashua High School South and attended Nashua Technology Center – South. She will be attending Southern New Hampshire University, enrolled in the Computer Science program.

Annika Randall of Newport, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Newport High School and attended Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center. She will be attending the University of Vermont, enrolled in the Nursing program.

Alexandra Richardson of Newport, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Newport High School and attended Sugar River Valley Regional Technical Center. She will be attending Keene State, enrolled in the Nursing program.

Olivia Thomas of Manchester, New Hampshire, is a 2020 graduate of Manchester School of Technology. She will be attending Keene State, enrolled in the Elementary Education program.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.