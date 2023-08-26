Back to School for Manchester students on Sept. 5: Everything you need to know

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Below is a variety of information to help students be ready for the first day of school in Manchester.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 5, for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. The first day for pre-school students is Friday, September 8.

On this page, you can find important back-to-school information for all of our schools, including supply lists, transportation, school meals, calendars and more.

In the final weeks before school begins, schools will begin sharing school-specific information. Please watch the email address you used to register your student for updates from your school.

Click on the red section headers to find more information about that topic.

Suggested Supply Lists

We have posted general school supply lists for all grade levels here.

These lists are based on suggestions from schools. Please note: your student’s classroom teacher may have specific requests.

Transportation (Buses)

Initial school bus routes have now been posted on our transportation page. Please note: bus routes may be updated. Please check for updated routes before the first day of school. Routes are separated by school level and by school: Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Charter and Private Schools For the 2023-2024 school year, we now have two school bus providers to handle our regular school-to-home busing. While school bus providers are still facing a shortage of drivers, we anticipate that the addition of a second vendor will ultimately lessen delays and late buses. Our bus providers are always hiring bus drivers – if you’re interested in learning more, please check out our transportation jobs page.