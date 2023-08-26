Back to School for Manchester students on Sept. 5: Everything you need to know

MANCHESTER, NH – Below is a variety of information to help students be ready for the first day of school in Manchester.
The first day of school is Tuesday, September 5, for students in kindergarten through Grade 12. The first day for pre-school students is Friday, September 8.
On this page, you can find important back-to-school information for all of our schools, including supply lists, transportation, school meals, calendars and more.
In the final weeks before school begins, schools will begin sharing school-specific information. Please watch the email address you used to register your student for updates from your school.
Click on the red section headers to find more information about that topic.
Suggested Supply Lists
We have posted general school supply lists for all grade levels here.
These lists are based on suggestions from schools. Please note: your student’s classroom teacher may have specific requests.
Transportation (Buses)
Initial school bus routes have now been posted on our transportation page. Please note: bus routes may be updated. Please check for updated routes before the first day of school.
Routes are separated by school level and by school:
For the 2023-2024 school year, we now have two school bus providers to handle our regular school-to-home busing. While school bus providers are still facing a shortage of drivers, we anticipate that the addition of a second vendor will ultimately lessen delays and late buses.
Our bus providers are always hiring bus drivers – if you’re interested in learning more, please check out our transportation jobs page.
New Student Registration
You can register new students online using our web-based system. Students must be age 5 by September 30 in order to begin kindergarten this year.
You can find all information needed to register a student and begin the registration process at www.mansd.org/page/register-a-student.
School Breakfast and Lunch
You may be eligible for free or reduced-cost school breakfast and lunch. You can apply online in as little as 15 minutes – you can get your application started today at www.myschoolapps.com/Application.
You can find more information on our school meals program at www.mansd.org/page/food-nutrition-services.
School meal costs for the 2023-2024 school year:
- Breakfast
- All Schools – Full Price: $1.30
- All Schools – Reduced Price: $0.00
- Lunch
- Elementary – Full Price: $2.50
- Middle and High – Full Price: $2.75
- All Schools – Reduced Price: $0.40
All Schools Cold Lunch Milk Prices: $0.50
School Year Calendar
You can find major school district events on our events calendar at www.mansd.org/events.
You can find a printable version of the full 2023-2024 school year calendar at www.mansd.org/page/calendars-printable
School Day Start and End Times
School day start and end times are the same as in the 2022-2023 school year. Times vary by school level:
- Elementary schools (Excluding Preschool)
- Students arrive: 8:20 am
- Dismissal: 2:50 pm
- Middle schools
- Students arrive: 7:25 am
- Dismissal: 2:20 pm
- Memorial and Central and West High Schools
- Students arrive: 7:38 am
- Dismissal: 2:55 pm
- Manchester School of Technology High School
- Students arrive: 7:45 am
- Dismissal: 2:21 pm
- Full-day Preschool
- Students arrive: 8:45 am
- Dismissal: 2:00 pm
- Morning Preschool
- Students arrive: 9:05 am
- Dismissal: 11:45 am
- Afternoon Preschool
- Students arrive: 12:35 pm
- Dismissal: 3:15 pm
This information is also posted on our website at www.mansd.org/page/school-start-end-times.
Working in Manchester School District
Manchester School District is hiring for a variety of positions supporting students at all schools across the District. As a school district staff member, you will have a direct impact on student health, safety and achievement.
Open positions include:
- Paraprofessionals
- Teachers
- Crossing guards
- School nurses
- And much more
You can find all of our job opportunities at https://www.mansd.org/o/msd/page/human-resources.