Scott talks to voters at Robie’s

HOOKSETT, N.H. – Two days off an appearance at the first Presidential Debate of the 2024 Cycle, U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) returned to New Hampshire to talk with voters at Robie’s Country Store.

In speaking to reporters shortly before his departure, Scott felt that his closing remarks encapsulated the feeling of opportunity he held during the visit.

“Anyone from anywhere in this nation can rise to a place where they have an opportunity to serve as the President of the United States speaks to this transformation that’s happened in our nation,” he said. “I’m very thankful to have a story that starts with a miserable beginning, but because we’re Americans, can have a chance to shine through and lead to us becoming President.”

Hooksett resident Donald Winterton was impressed by Scott after talking to him at Robie’s, although he’s not quite certain that he’d vote for him in the GOP Primary, even though he’d like to.

“I think he’s a wonderful man, his story is spectacular, he’s friendly and hopeful and not always angry at his opponents and I think that’s the key, I love that,” said Winterton. “I’d have no problem voting for him every day of my life, the question is we need to vote for the person who is going to win the General Election.”

The visit marked the first candidate visit for the recently renovated Robie’s, which has hosted candidates since the 1950s and was placed on the U.S Register of Historic Places in 2000 and had been shut down for almost half a year. Co-owner Timothy Robie said more candidates are planned to come to the store that will be announced in the near future.

“Candidates coming here has been a tradition and I want to continue that tradition. That’s why we’re inviting everyone we can get a hold of,” said Robie. “Candidates want to come here because this a great backdrop for the press and the people to speak to their representatives and we just love that and want to continue to be part of that history.”