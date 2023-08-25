Goodwill ambassdor ‘Max the Moose’ finds new temporary home habitat 

CONCORD, NH — New Hampshire Department of Education (NHED) on Friday welcomed a new, larger-than-life member to its team of state employees. Max the Moose, who is cared for by the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, has moved into his new, temporary headquarters at the NHED offices on Hall Street in Concord.

Max is excited to spend some quality time with another state agency. Max, a massive stuffed animal, is the size of an actual moose, taking up a portion of NHED’s large lobby and atrium.

“It is our understanding that Max has traveled widely across New Hampshire acting as a goodwill ambassador, and we are thrilled that he has found a temporary home with us,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “After traveling to trade shows in New York City and Boston, I’m sure Max will find his new digs a welcoming escape from highway rest area visits, trips to state parks and tours of local schools.”

Max was created in 2000 by the Stuffed Animal House based in Canada and Washington State. He was originally built to be displayed at the New Hampshire Building at the Eastern States Exposition (The Big E) since visitors wanted to better understand the size of a real moose.

“Max has served as a fantastic ambassador for New Hampshire for more than 20 years, encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the state. That’s why it’s so fitting that he’ll be spending some time at the Department of Education,” said Sarah L. Stewart, DNCR commissioner. To arrange a visit for a photo-op with Max, please contact comms@doe.nh.gov.