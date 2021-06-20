Austin Martin’s five hits leads Fisher Cats’ offensive explosion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It’s hard for a team to lose a baseball game when it has 22 hits in one night like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats did on Saturday. So….the Fisher Cats didn’t lose.

Instead, they won for the second night in a row, coming four hits shy of a franchise in a 15-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats.

Austin Martin tied a franchise record, becoming the first Fisher Cat since Patrick Kivlehan in 2019 to record five hits in a game and only the tenth Fisher Cat since the franchise’s inception in 2004 to do so. Martin also had four RBI and a pair of doubles, and two runs. As the score would indicate, Martin was far from alone in having a great night at the plate.

Samad Taylor also had two doubles and went 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs, echoing his torrid pace last week where he had more than one hit in five of six games against Portland. Vinny Capra also had four hits while Otto Lopez had three that included a double and Gabriel Moreno had a homer and a single. Reggie Pruitt also had two hits, raising his hitting streak to five games.

After New Hampshire’s five-run second inning melted into their four-run fourth inning, there appeared to be little doubt as to the contest’s outcome, with the Fisher Cats hurler Maximo Castillo putting in a solid performance that was overshadowed by New Hampshire’s offense.

Castillo (4-1) entered in the third after starter Elvis Luciano and then Jon Harris left the game, with Castillo giving the ‘Cats six innings of long relief, giving up seven hits while striking out five. Fitz Stadler recorded the final three outs with a hitless ninth.