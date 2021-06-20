Sunday’s weather: Warm, dry and less humid

Saturday’s Weather

Dry, very warm but less humid conditions for Father’s day and the first day of summer. Hot and very humid conditions arrive tomorrow which will be followed by more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23

Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & less humid High 89 Winds: W 5-10mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & more humid Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorms High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hot and humid to start the new week. Turning less humid by mid-week.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the upper 70s
  • Winds: West 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:33 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM

