Sunday’s weather: Warm, dry and less humid

Saturday’s Weather

Dry, very warm but less humid conditions for Father’s day and the first day of summer. Hot and very humid conditions arrive tomorrow which will be followed by more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23

Father’s Day (First day of summer): Mostly sunny & less humid High 89 Winds: W 5-10mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy & more humid Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorms High 84 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 57 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 57 Winds: S 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Hot and humid to start the new week. Turning less humid by mid-week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny

: Sunny UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the upper 70s

: In the upper 70s Winds : West 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

: West 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:33 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!