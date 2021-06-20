Sunday’s weather: Warm, dry and less humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Saturday’s Weather
Dry, very warm but less humid conditions for Father’s day and the first day of summer. Hot and very humid conditions arrive tomorrow which will be followed by more showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Weather Outlook June 19 – June 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Sunny
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the upper 70s
- Winds: West 5-10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 07:33 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 02:00 PM
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!