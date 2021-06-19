Summer Farmers Market returns to Victory Park every Thursday, ribbon-cutting set for June 24

MANCHESTER, NH –The official ribbon cutting for Intown Manchester’s Farmers Market at Victory Park is set for June 24, signaling the start of the season.

The market had a soft opening June 17 with a limited number of vendors, as many of the usual vendors were at Laconia Motorcycle Week. The official ribbon cutting will take place on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through the last Thursday in August, the market features a variety of local vendors who sell products such as jewelry, body care products, honey, and produce. There will also be a food truck.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, and we love this park, it’s beautiful and we’ve got great products,” Sara Beaudry, Executive Director of Intown Manchester, said. After a move to Elm Street in front of the Doubletree Hotel, this year the market has moved back to the park, located between Pine and Chestnut streets.

Some vendors such as DJ’s Pure Natural Honey have been coming to the Intown market for years. John Blake, who is a beekeeper, said he has hives in Mason, New Boston, and Manchester to produce wildflower honey for DJ’s. Some of DJ’s honey is even infused with hot peppers.

“I have habanero, ghost, Carolina Reaper, and a few others from mild to wicked hot,” Blake said.

A newcomer to the market this year is Alicia Rainville, who handmakes body care products for her business, Natural BOSS, which stands for balm, oil, soak, and salve. Rainville is a home herbalist and her products are all-natural.

“Last year I decided not to do events because of the pandemic, I opened an online store instead, and I actually started with my hand sanitizer, just because I figured the world needed it at that point in time,” Rainville said. “So now I’m just really excited to be here a year later and in person with a full product line.”

Country Dreams Farm, another longtime vendor, also opted not to attend the market last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are back at the market for the season. Located in Mason, Country Dreams Farm offers a variety of fresh produce.