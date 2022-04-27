April 28-May 1: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, APRIL 28th

Old Tom & The Lookouts / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 29th

Joannie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Josh Foster / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dwayne Haggins / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

NMK / Granite Tapas (Hooksett) / 7pm

R&B Dignity / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Category 5 / Angel City Musical Hall / 8pm

Mugshot Monday / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Evanoff / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 30th

Hey Dana / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

John & Roxanne / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lucas Gallo / Hermano’s (Concord) / 6:30pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

The Incidentals / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 1

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 3pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Pete Peterson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Dave Campbell / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – DAN CROHN / April 29th at 7:30pm

Dan Crohn has been performing stand up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. Dan was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing and has recently appeared on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV and Laughs on Fox.

SONGS IN THE ATTIC – THE MUSIC OF BILLY JOEL / April 30th at 7:30pm

David Clark, vocalist for the tribute act ‘Songs In The Attic”, performs a special intimate solo vocal/piano concert featuring selections from the Billy Joel song book! Come prepared with your singing voices and your requests!

“Songs In The Attic” is a musical tribute conceived and presented with a tremendous amount of detail by Long Island veteran singer/piano player David Clark. He continues to gain notoriety with stunningly accurate piano playing, lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself while engaging the audience with wit and humor.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE PRODUCERS / April 22-May 15 (mainstage)

Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film, now as a big Broadway musical. The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night. The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! At the core of the insanely funny adventure of producing a show is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, The Producers skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an “equal opportunity offender!”

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

LUCKY STIFF / MAY 13-15 (Derry Opera House)

Based on “The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth” / Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair. The story revolves around an unassuming English shoe salesman who is forced to take the embalmed body of his recently murdered uncle on a vacation to Monte Carlo. Should he succeed in passing his uncle off as alive, Harry Witherspoon stands to inherit $6,000,000. If not, the money goes to the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn… or else his uncle’s gun-toting ex. Featuring a tuneful Flaherty and Ahrens score, an ensemble cast of zany characters and small rock combo orchestra, Lucky Stiff is an audience charmer.

CHARLOTTE’S WEB / May 20-22 (Majestic Studio Theatre)

Adapted by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White / All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give audiences an evening of enchantment.

FEATURED EVENTS:

MANCHESTER SPRING CARNIVAL – April 27-May 1 / JFK Ice Arena

Fiesta Shows once again will bring thrill rides and more to the downtown. Carnival Hours: Wednesday: 5 p.m.-close, Thursday and Friday: 2 p.m.-close Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m.-close. Purchase unlimited ride options online in advance or purchase ride credits or wristbands in-person at the carnival! www.fiestashows.com/fs/manchester

DUELING PIANOS: THE FLYING IVORIES / April 28th at 7:30pm / LaBelle Winery (Derry)

The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos deliver an all-request, rock and roll sing-along that is a rockin’ good time! These hilarious, talented musicians are so versatile, they can play a wide range of musical styles. Their all-request sing-along performances always sell out, and no two shows are ever the same! www.labellewinery.com

LAUGH-A-PALOOZA – A NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall / May 1st at 6pm

Laugh-A-Palooza is a benefit for Tupelo Music Hall Head of Security Mark Shamaly who was involved in a hit-and-run on the Everett Turnpike while stopping to assist another individual on the highway. Anyone who has been to the venue will recognize Mark. He’s the bald guy greeting you, bumping knuckles, and answering questions at the front door for almost every show we have. We know that many of you have become friends with him and will be distressed to hear this, as we were. Can’t attend the show? You can also donate to the cause at www.tupelomusichall.com

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

OPEN MIC COMEDY / Every Thursday at 9pm The Laugh Attic at Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester)

Joe Yanetty / Headliners Comedy Club (Manchester) / April 30 th at 8:30pm www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Stephanie Peters / Chunky’s (Manchester) / April 30 th at 8:30pm

Brad Mastrangelo / Chunky’s (Nashua) / April 30 th at 8:30pm www.chunkys.com



