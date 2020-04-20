April 24: McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center goes live to celebrate Hubble’s 30th anniversary

CONCORD, NH — The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center invites the public to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope in a Facebook Live event on April 24 at 2 p.m. During the Discovery Center’s first-ever Facebook Live event, Education Director Mirka Zapletal, Education Coordinator Faithe Miller and Director of Visitor Services Sarah Nappo will unveil an image captured by the Hubble that has never been publicly released, discuss 30 years of scientific discovery enabled by this “eye to the universe”, and answer any questions event attendees may have.

The Space Telescope Science Institute (Baltimore, MD) manages the Hubble Space Telescope’s data for NASA, including selection of targets for imagery and processing of the images. As part of an international celebration to celebrate the Hubble Space Telescope’s 30th anniversary, the Space Telescope Science Institute held a national competition, out of which the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center was selected as one of the U.S. sites that will: Receive a 7.5’ wide, 5.5’ tall, large format Hubble Telescope image; receive professional development focused on the Hubble mission; and be part of the international celebration on April 24. As the European Space Agency is also actively involved with the Hubble Space Telescope Mission, 30 sites in Europe will also participate on April 24.

Directions to join the April 24 Facebook Live event: Follow the Discovery Center’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ MSDiscoveryCenter/ and click on “Our Story” on your home screen. The Hubble image will be on display at the Discovery Center for visitors to enjoy when the Center reopens. More information on the international celebration can be found via #Hubble30.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center encourages those who wish to support the Discovery Center in its efforts to serve the community with online learning activities, to go to its website, www.starhop.com to donate, purchase a gift certificate or become a member. New members will still enjoy an entire year of fun, as all memberships purchased during this time will not expire until one year from the date the Discovery Center officially reopens to the public.