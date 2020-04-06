AG: Man wanted in connection to Sunday morning fire dead after confrontation with police

MANCHESTER, NH – A man wanted in connection to a fire and explosion Sunday morning on Dearborn Street is dead following a confrontation with police, the Attorney General’s office confirmed Sunday night.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Manchester police officers responded to Lake Shore Road in Manchester to investigate a report that a white Chevrolet truck belonging to Carl D. Manning, 62, of Manchester was spotted parked alongside the road.

Manning was being sought by the police at the time as a suspect in a suspicious fire/explosion that had occurred earlier in the morning in Manchester. In addition, Manning was wanted on a charge of violation of a protective and stalking order that was unrelated to the fire/explosion.

As the Manchester police officers approached Manning’s truck they encountered Manning, inside the truck, who appeared to be armed. A short time later, Manning was shot during a confrontation with the police. Despite medical assistance at the scene, Manning was deceased at the scene.

No officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the incident. There is no threat to the public. Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.

No additional information is expected to be released until the conclusion of the formal interviews.