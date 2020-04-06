Open Letter to Governor from public health officials: NH needs increased testing, treatment, and tracking

Dear Governor Sununu,

We commend the Governor’s recent action for implementing a “stay at home” order to help flatten the curve in New Hampshire. We recognize that NH is taking the lead compared to other states. However, given the invisible nature of epidemic spread, our limited medical capacity, and our particularly vulnerable senior populations, this aggressive action is not enough.

NH must continue to lead, not follow. To summarize, NH needs increased testing, treatment, and tracking.

As of April 4, 2020, the NH DHHS has reported 621 COVID19 cases in NH. Most of the cases and testing are concentrated in the Nashua and Seacoast area.

For example, only 1 case is identified in Keene, and a total of 9 in Cheshire County. Less than four or fewer cases are identified in all of Coos County. The low rates or lack of adequate testing gives the public a false sense of security. The testing conducted to date is predominantly limited to hospitalized patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms and associated medical staff and first responders. But far more importantly, even 621 “official cases” reported by NH DHHS means that community transmission is happening across NH and that the number of “true” COVID cases in NH may be 10 times that (or 6,210 people) to 100 times (62,100 people).

Based on a study of Diamond Princess Cruise Line passengers, 54 percent of the passengers that showed no symptoms were found to have COVID-19 based on CT scans of their lungs.[1] The CDC has also stated that people who show no symptoms can still have COVID-19 and can infect others.[2]

We can develop a logical strategy that protects lives and our healthcare workers, allows specific populations to return to work, and ensures NH citizens have the data they need to make responsible personal choices for their safety. We need much more COVID-19 testing now. With expanded testing capability in NH, why are there only 94 tests pending in the state and 1,773 monitored? The current test rate is still under 1 percent, at only 0.5 percent. At this rate, we’ll need to be testing NH for 17,000 weeks (~330 years) to gain understanding of the full extent of the risk.

The lack of testing makes us especially vulnerable since NH is a tourist state, with seasonal visitors coming from places like New York City, to escape high rates of COVID-19 infection. These will likely create new community infection vectors.