Police seek suspect known to homeowner in connection to suspicious Dearborn Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH — On April 5, 2020, shortly after 3 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 37 Dearborn St. for a fire. Neighbors told officers they were awoken by the sound of an explosion and then they saw the house engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time of the fire, however a doorbell camera did capture the scene and showed an unknown person walking away from the fire. The image was too dark to determine who it may be.

The fire is deemed suspicious, and through their investigation police are naming Carl Manning, 62 (address unknown) as a person of interest in connection with the fire.

Manning is known to the homeowner. Unrelated to this incident, Manning has active arrest warrants for violation of a protective order and stalking. Those charges date back to 2019. He is known to drive a white Chevy pickup truck bearing the license plate NH V59655.

If anyone has any information regarding Manning’s whereabouts or information pertaining to the fire, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.