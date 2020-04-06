Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Bridge Street Bridge

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 10:36 p.m. the Manchester Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of the Bridge Street Bridge westbound. The accident involved a motor vehicle and a pedestrian near the Kidder Street ramp.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala operated by a 34-year-old Manchester man with a female and male passenger, was traveling on the westbound span of the Bridge Street Bridge on from Elm Street, when it collided with a male pedestrian.

The operator and passengers of the motor vehicle were uninjured. The pedestrian, a 28-year-old Manchester man, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to multiple serious injuries and was pronounced dead. The identity of persons involved is being withheld pending the investigation.

Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team are investigating. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.