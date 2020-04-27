After COVID-19 hiatus, The Morning Show with Peter White returns live on WMNH 95.3 FM

MANCHESTER, NH – After several weeks of social distancing, downtown radio returns to its live format.

The Morning Show with Peter White, which airs five days a week from 7-9 a.m. on WMNH 95.3 FM, will go live for the first time since Gov. Sununu’s Stay Home order in late March.

Host Peter White will be flying solo to keep things germ-free, but he’ll be using Skype and phone lines to include a rotating cast of regulars who bring out the best in all that is good about the city. Listeners are encouraged to call in any time, 603-250-6007.

If you’re not a regular listener, you can expect lively radio banter, discussion about timely topics, guest appearances by city officials, leaders of industry and lots of call-ins from listeners, some who’ve moved from the city but enjoy the slice of Manchester life White and the morning crew deliver, with extra sauce. There are also weekly quiz games you can play along with from home, and occasional actual news, brought to you by Carol Robidoux of Manchester Ink Link, who joins the mix for a half hour at 7:30 a.m.

No radio? You can watch via Facebook live or tune in on your television to watch the show broadcast via Manchester Public TV Channel 97. The show also streams online at wmnhradio.org as part of the daily programming, and if you’re still sleeping in, there’s a Morning Show radio replay at 2 p.m. daily.

But be warned: The show can be habit-forming.