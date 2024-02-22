Adam Montgomery: Guilty on all charges in the murder of his daughter, Harmony

Thursday, February 22, 2024 Pat Grossmith Civics, Courts, Featured News 0

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, far right, speaks to the press following the verdict in the Adam Montgomery trial. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Adam Montgomery, the man accused of killing is 5-year-old daughter Harmony, was found guilty on all counts Thursday. He was not present for the verdict.

The jury found Montgomery guilty on the following charges:

  • second-degree murder
  • abuse of corpse
  • second-degree assault
  • falsifying physical evidence
  • witness tampering
Courtroom scene during the verdict. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Manchester Police officers filled the courtroom Thursday awaiting the verdict in the Adam Montgomery trial. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

The jury of 10 women and two men deliberated more than six hours over two days.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and about two dozen Manchester police officers filled the courtroom. Officers fist-bumped each other once the jury left the courtroom.
Montgomery faces 35 years to life on the murder charge, which must be served after his sentence on the armed career criminal counts.
Sentencing will take place sometime after April 1.
Crystal Sorey, Harmony Montgomery’s mother, is interviewed outside the courtroom following Thursday’s verdict. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Check back soon. We’ll be updating this story with more details from Thursday’s court proceedings.

