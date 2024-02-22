Hot spots: Manchester among top 8 U.S. cities attracting higher-income households

MANCHESTER, NH – A website that provides consumer-focused financial information has ranked Manchester among the Top 8 U.S. cities when it comes to attracting wealthier households.

According to a SmartAsset analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data four northeast cities – including Manchester – ranked in the top eight – coming in at 6, 7 and 8 respectively were Springfield, Mass., New Haven, CT, and our beloved Queen City.

The analysis used the IRS’s definition of “high income” which is taxpayers making $200,000 or more annually. The report notes that high-income households often have large impacts on local economies, which could impact housing markets in the long term.

You can read the full story on SmartAsset here.

 

