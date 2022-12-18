7th Annual Ugly Sweater 4-miler results: 317 runners, 3 worthy causes, $1,840 raised

Saturday, December 17, 2022 Carol Robidoux
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Carol Robidoux Community, Events, Featured News 0

Heather Dogtaylor with her "naughty" hat and official race day Ugly Sweater. Photo/Stacy Harrison
Sometimes all you need is a “naughty” hat and an official race day Ugly Sweater. Photo/Stacy Harrison

MANCHESTER, NH – The tail-end of a nor’easter prevented everyone who signed up to make it out for Saturday’s annual Ugly Sweater 4-Miler, doggone-it, but those who showed up were there to help support three animal-centric charities.

Beneficiaries of the fund-raising run were Second Chance Ranch, Humane Society of Greater Nashua, and Salem Animal Rescue League.
Race HQ was Backyard Brewery and presenting sponsor, once again, was Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
According to event organizer Jake Dodge, there were 600 registrants, but only 317 finishers, due to weather.
Photos/Stacy Harrison

