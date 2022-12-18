New exhibit on the photography of Frank Kelly opens at Millyard Museum

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Historic Association (MHA) recently opened a new exhibit: “Manchester Through the Lens of Frank Kelly” at the Millyard Museum.

Frank Kelly was a prominent Manchester photographer in the mid-twentieth century and owned Frank Kelly Studio in Manchester for 49 years. Over his long career, he, along with his wife Eleanor, photographed many Manchester people, businesses, and landmarks. This exhibit presents highlights on his works, including some unique shots of Manchester businesses and presidential visits to the Queen City.

The Manchester Historic Association is pleased to have recently acquired a large collection of Kelly’s photographs and negatives, many of which are presented in this exhibit. “For over 50 years, Mr. Kelly compiled an enormous body of work, documenting the people, buildings, places, and events occurring in the Queen City through his photography,” said MHA Executive Director Jeff Barraclough. “These images comprise an invaluable photographic chronicle of Manchester in the last half of the 20th century, a time of enormous change for the city.”

“Manchester Through the Lens of Frank Kelly” will run through March 31, 2023. Visit manchesterhistoric.org or call 603-622-7531 for more details.

