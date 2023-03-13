4 NH towns to test new ballot-counting devices at the March municipal elections

CONCORD, NH – With the support of the New Hampshire Secretary of State, the towns of Ashland, Winchester, Londonderry and Milford will test new ballot-counting devices at the March 14 Municipal Elections. The Ballot Law Commission has conditionally approved a test of these devices as it moves toward approving a ballot-counting device to replace New Hampshire’s aging AccuVote machines.

Ashland will use a ballot-counting device produced by Clear Ballot, Winchester will use an Election Systems & Software (ES & S) device, and Londonderry and Milford will use devices made by Dominion Voting Systems. Secretary of State staff and representatives from each company will be present in all four locations to help on election day.

Following the elections, the Secretary of State will assist with onsite, public audits on the devices to ensure their accuracy. The audits are scheduled as follows:

March 15

9 a.m. Ashland – Clear Ballot

Utility Department

6 Collins Street

Ashland, NH 03217

March 16

8:30 a.m. Londonderry – Dominion Voting Systems

Londonderry Town Hall

268B Mammoth Rd.

Londonderry, NH 03053

9 a.m. Milford – Dominion Voting Systems

Milford Town Hall – 2nd Floor Banquet Hall

1 Union Square

Milford, NH 03055

Winchester – ES & S

Winchester Town Hall

12 Main Street

Winchester, NH 03470

The Secretary of State will present a post-audit report to the Ballot Law Commission at its next meeting.