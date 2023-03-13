Dept. of Ed wants you to take the ‘603 Bright Futures Survey’

CONCORD, NH – For the fourth consecutive year, the New Hampshire Department of Education is proud to announce the launch of its 603 Bright Futures Survey, a platform that provides parents, educators and community members a chance to share their perspectives and experiences with their respective schools.

In years past, NHED has received invaluable feedback from tens of thousands of New Hampshire citizens – feedback that has helped us craft policy and programs to meet the needs of students.

The goal of the 603 Bright Futures survey is to ensure that New Hampshire schools are providing high-quality rigorous learning experiences that meet the needs of young learners and prepare them for college and career settings. It will also gather actionable feedback around learning models, school climate, family and community engagement and other topics in order to understand the successes and challenges of the recent school year and plan for the upcoming school year.

“Public input and feedback is crucial as we aim to help all students succeed in the classroom and beyond.” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “This survey will help us gain important insight into various perceptions of school and district effectiveness while hearing directly from parents, guardians, educators and the community.”

The 603 Bright Futures survey includes an opportunity for anyone interested to provide feedback that will be a useful source of information to improve schools, programming and policies statewide. The Department will open its survey on March 13, which will remain available through April 28 to allow everyone the opportunity to respond. Once the survey closes, the results will be shared on the Department’s website.

Survey questions were developed with input from a cohort of school leaders and should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete.

Survey Links:

Families in K-12, preschool and private schools: bit.ly/nhedfamily

Staff in public and private schools: bit.ly/nhedstaff

Community members: bit.ly/nhedcommunity

*Please note that “community members” are those who do not have students enrolled in New Hampshire public schools, but wish to weigh in with their opinions. Those with children should complete the family survey instead.