22 stores cited with violations during alcohol compliance checks at 117 locations

MANCHESTER, NH — On March 10, 2020, Manchester Police worked collaboratively with New Hampshire Liquor Enforcement to conduct alcohol compliance checks throughout the city. During the operation, 117 businesses were checked which resulted in 22 infractions. As a result, the employees of these businesses were cited for the Prohibited Sales violation.

Employees of the following 22 stores were cited for Prohibited Sales:

Market Basket – 460 Elm St.

Gosselin’s Market – 706 Somerville St.

Shawn’s Corner Market – 912 Somerville St.

Everest Convenience Store – 18 Rockland Ave.

Bremer St Food Mart – 218 Bremer St.

7-Eleven – 242 Beech St.

7-Eleven – 557 Maple St.

Page St Market – 1036 Hanover St.

Mobil Eddy Rd – 210 Eddy Road

Shell Eddy Rd – 245 Eddy Road

Rite Aid – 270 Mammoth Road

Rite Aid – 1631 Elm St.

Sunoco Gas Station – 49 Amoskeag St.

777 Express – 777 Hooksett Road

Gulf Express – 21 Main St.

Kenoco Gas Station – 570 Elm St.

North End Superette – 1308 Elm St.

Fast Track Convenience – 136 S Willow St.

N&K Market – 374 Pearl St.

TN Convenience – 90 Bridge St.

Bunny’s Convenience – 847 Elm St.

Caribbean Market – 302 Lake Ave.

These compliance checks are done periodically throughout the year in conjunction with NH Liquor Enforcement.