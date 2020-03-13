Police blotter: Man caught on video trying to kick-in Hayward St. door; armed robbery at Rapid Refill

MANCHESTER, NH — The following news briefs were issued by Manchester Police this week. All information included in these briefs is generated from the Manchester Police Department based on police incident reports. Click here to review MPD’s daily arrest logs.

Security system alerts homeowner of trouble

On March 12, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Manchester Police responded to a Hayward Street home for a burglary in progress. The reporting party’s security system had alerted them to a male subject attempting to kick in the back door.

Police were able to quickly make contact with the suspect, later identified as Jose Marquez, 24, of Manchester. Marquez was not cooperative with officers. He became aggressive and would not comply with police commands to put his hands on a railing. At one point, Marquez swung at an officer with a closed fist. The officer was able to duck away from the punch, narrowly missing being struck in the face. A Taser was deployed, but it did not result in Marquez complying. A struggle ensued, and police were eventually able to place Marquez in handcuffs.

Marquez was charged with burglary, simple assault and resisting arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment March 13 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.

Robber pulls knife on gas station employee

On March 13 at approximately 2:50 a.m. Manchester Police responded to Rapid Refill Gas Station, 650 Second St., for an armed robbery. The clerk told police he had been standing behind the counter when a man wearing a green hoodie and a black mask covering the lower part of his face came in. The suspect was holding a knife. He came around the counter and demanded the clerk open the register. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of money. He was last seen heading north on Second Street. A K9 track was conducted but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a green hoodie, black mask, blue jeans, and black gloves.

If you have any information about this robbery you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

3 charged after crystal meth distribution sting

On March 12, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Manchester Police Department Special Enforcement Division and SWAT executed a search warrant at 137 Waterman St., first floor. This was part of an investigation into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine.

Manchester Police made contact with three men individuals who were all arrested.

Johnell Bennett, 50, of Manchester was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell (crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl /heroin), as well as resisting arrest. Charles Parker, 21, of Manchester was charged with resisting arrest. Lastly, Christopher Paradis, 46, of Manchester, was charged with possession of a controlled drug and he also had an outstanding warrant out of Rockingham County.

Investigators seized 117 grams of crystal meth, 79.2 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 17 clonazepam pills, 1 oxycodone, and 1 alprozalam.