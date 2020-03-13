SNHSC Presents “From Reel to Real”

Watch your Movie favorites turned Broadway favorites come to life on ice!

More than 50 skaters from throughout Southern New Hampshire will be skating to the Broadway show tunes that were inspired by movie classics. Dance in your seats to Footloose, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Hairspray, An American in Paris, and so many more.

Date: March 28, 2020

Two shows: 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Location: JFK Coliseum, 303 Beech Street, Manchester, NH (Please use the Maple Street Entrance)

Tickets are:

– $10 for adults

– $6 for children and seniors

– Children 4 and under are free

Tickets are available at the door.

Don’t forget to dress warmly and bring your gloves!