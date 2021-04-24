10-digit dialing recommended in the 603 starting April 24

MANCHESTER NH – Starting April 24 the NH Department of Safety recommends using the 603 area code when calling local numbers. The move is in preparation for the July 2022 rollout of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

After Oct. 24, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory.

The “988” number is used in many states, including New Hampshire.

“This is going to be a learning curve, especially for folks that have a lot of programmed speed dials into either their home phone systems or their mobile devices, where they’re going to have to change those,” said Mark Doyle, director of the Division of Emergency Services in the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is currently 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Starting July 16, 2022, those in crisis will also be able to dial 988 to get the help they need.