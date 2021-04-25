April 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 334 positive results with 36 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, April 24, 2021, DHHS announced 334 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 1.5%. Today’s results include 175 people who tested positive by PCR test and 159 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,157 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (57), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (52), Strafford (39), Grafton (32), Cheshire (19), Merrimack (19), Belknap (17), Coos (13), Carroll (7), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (36) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one recent death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Rockingham County, fewer than 60 years of age.

There are currently 103 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 93,542 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 24, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 93,542 Recovered 89,103 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,282 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,157 Current Hospitalizations 103 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)2 691,053 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 39,287 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL3 366

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 554 0 186 195 918 886 504 463 LabCorp 379 444 244 569 499 548 253 419 Quest Diagnostics 535 390 315 574 552 827 773 567 Mako Medical 0 21 70 2 56 107 42 43 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 365 180 153 378 549 344 8 282 NorDX Laboratory 74 41 22 467 182 349 198 190 Broad Institute 3,394 318 2,038 4,321 5,281 2,832 7,955 3,734 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 406 381 424 536 720 470 363 471 Other Laboratory* 322 218 461 581 812 584 241 460 University of New Hampshire** 2,192 48 4,311 3,633 3,621 4,063 3,521 3,056 Total 8,221 2,041 8,224 11,256 13,190 11,010 13,858 9,686 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 4/21 4/22 4/23 Daily Average LabCorp 7 1 2 4 5 2 0 3 Quest Diagnostics 5 0 0 5 5 10 7 5 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 0 3 8 5 4 0 3 NorDX Laboratory 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 5 0 11 5 13 10 0 6 Total 17 1 16 22 28 26 7 17

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.