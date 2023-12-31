What’s in a grandmother’s name?

*Read to the end to learn how the royals refer to themselves

When I knew I would become a grandmother, in addition to all the joy this brings, I realized I needed to have a “name” the child would refer to me as. So, I did what many baby boomers would do these days: I took a Facebook poll.

With many friends being Jewish, the Yiddish term Bubbe was the top choice at 41%. But I didn’t feel like a Bubbe. In my mind, I saw Bubbes as 5 feet tall and a little “wide,” wearing all black, support pull-up hose, orthopedic shoes, bottle-glass eyeglasses, and sporting a white bun atop her head.

But shame on me! That may have been true for boomers’ Bubbes, most of whom passed away a long time ago, but it didn’t even refer to my mother who was 5’6”, worked out, was thin as a rail, and ordered ice water with lemon so she could add Sweet ‘N’ Low to make iced tea. (Let’s not talk about early bird specials!)

Due to that image in my mind that wouldn’t go away, Bubbe wouldn’t even make it to my playoff list. (TMI: the grandfather was Zayda to the Bubbe)

Nana or Nanna came in at 7%. Again, I didn’t feel like a Nanna/Nana, either. I was too young. LOL!

Grammy (grandma, Grams, etc.) came in at a respectable 15%. My children referred to my husband’s mother as Grammy (married to Grampy, of course). My parents, of the WWII generation, were more traditional and were referred to as Grandmom and Grandad.

But right up there following Bubbe was Meme or Mom Mom at 34%. Hmm. Thinking, thinking, thinking. A child’s first word (after da-da) is often “mommy.” Why don’t I take the idea of that and become a “Mimi”? So, I did.

Oh no! This lucky kid would have two grandmothers! Would I hurt the feelings of my son-in-law’s mother? Fortunately, she happily took to Gigi, so we became the Mimi and Gigi team.

When I was doing research for this story, I realized that my FB friends represented a very small sample of grandmothers, and nary one represented a variety of cultures. Oy!

So, the following is the educational part of this article. When researching this, I learned so much and I want you to, also.

Remember the book Strega Nona by New Hampshire’s Tomie dePaola? Nona (or Nonna or Nonni) is the Italian name for “grandmother.” Close to Nana and similar grandmother names, don’t you think?

Or you may be a Polish Babcia. (Say that three times fast.) Is it any wonder that Polish grandchildren often shorten this to Baba?

Spanish and Latin American children refer to their grandmothers as Abuela, Abuelita or shorten it to Lita.

Greek families have their Yiayis or Yayas. According to literature (and those of you with Greek grandmothers may agree or disagree), Greek grandmothers are often considered the backbone of their families known for their fearlessness, cooking skills, and life advice, as well as their outspokenness and directness. (I am embarrassed to admit much of what I know about Greek families comes from the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding (get out the Windex.)

Manchester may have many Mémés and Mamies, most often used by French-Canadians. Less formal terms may include “la mémé” or “grand-mamam.”

Family of Russian origins? You may know Babushka as the headscarf commonly worn by Russian women, but many use the term as respect for the older women in their lives. And yes, the Russian nesting dolls are sometimes referred to as babushka dolls.

Family from Armenia? The Armenian language, an ancient tongue that uses its own alphabet, translates grandmother to “Takik.” Grandparents are held in high regard in the country; there is a popular mountain, “tatik-papik” attesting to that!

Wondering about Brazilian and Portuguese families? Both the Portuguese term for grandmother and the one for grandfather are spelled “Avo,” but they have different accents markings, and pronunciations.

So, let’s review.

Here’s what people in some European countries call their grandmother:

Romania (Romanian): Bunica

Italy (Italian): Nonna

Greece (Greek): Yaya

Belgium (Flemish): Bomma

Ireland (Gaelic): Maimeó

Russia (Russian): Babushka

France (French): Grand-mère

Germany (German): Oma

Sweden (Swedish): Mormor

Iceland (Icelandic): Amma

Poland (Polish): Babcia

Ukraine (Ukrainian): Baba

Hungary (Hungarian): Nagymama

Slovakia (Slovak): Babička

In Asian and Middle Eastern Countries, here’s what people in some of these countries call their grandmother:

Philippines (Filipino): Lola

Cambodia (Khmer): Yeay

Israel (Hebrew): Savta

South Korea (Korean): Halmoni

Japan (Japanese): Oba-chan or Sobo

India (Telugu): Awa

Laos (Hmong): Pog

China (Chinese): Nai Nai (paternal grandmother)

China (Chinese): Lao Ye (maternal grandmother)

Thailand (Thai): Yaai

Vietnam (Vietnamese): Bà

The African continent includes more than 50 unique nations, many with one or more unique languages. Can’t list all of them, but here’s what people in some African countries call their grandmother:

Nigeria (Yoruba): Iya-nla

Nigeria (Igbo): Nne Nne

Burkina Faso (Hausa): Kaka

Kenya (Swahili): Bibi

South Africa (Zulu): Ugogo

Sudan (Sudanese): Nini

Somalia (Somali): Ayeeyo

Morocco (Arabic): Jiddah

Ethiopia (Amharic): Āyaytē

Botswana (Afrikaans): Ouma

And back to Ameria, here is a listing of the more traditional grandmother names:

Gram or Grams

Gramma

Grammy or Grammie

Grandma or Grandmaw

Grandmama

Grandmom

Grandmother

Grannie or Granny

Gran or Gran-Gran

Marmee or Marmi

Mammy

Mema or MeMa or Mima

Gammy or Gamma or Gams

The American South is known for its unique names for grandmothers and other relatives. Here are some names that are popular in certain groups or parts of the country. However, if one speaks to you, you can certainly use it.

Big Mom or Big Momma

Honey

Lovey

Lolly

Ma or Maw

MaMaw or Mawmaw

Memaw or MeeMaw or Mimaw

Mom-Mom

Queenie

Sassy

Sugar

Sweetie

Two-Mama (like a second mama)

Modern Grandma Names

Some grandmothers feel that they don’t fit the mold of the typical grandmother and look for a more modern or creative grandmother name. Sometimes, these grandmothers are younger than average, sometimes they are hip grandmothers, or they simply want grandmother names that capture their personalities. Some try just going by their given name, but someone — a grandchild or other family member — usually ends up bestowing a nickname.

Another choice is using Mama before the given name or putting a twist on the first name. For example, Christine becomes Mama Chris or Chrissy or Chris Chris.

The adoption of a cool grandmother name is something of a trend among baby boomer grandparents. The following are just a few names they have adopted.

Abba

Amma

Babe

Bamba or Bama

BeBe

Bella or Belle

Birdy or Birdie

Bunny

CeeCee or Cici

Coco

Gabby or Gabbi

Gadgy or Gadgi

GiGi

GoGo or Gogi

G-Ma or G-Mom (also spelled Geema or Geemom)

Glamma or Glammy

Grancy or Grancie

Kitty

LaLa

MayMay

Mia

Mimi

Nina

Pippy or Pippa

Teenie or Teeny

And finally, because I know that you want to know, William and Harry called Queen Elizabeth “Granny” when referring to their grandmother while Prince George called her “Gan Gan.” And the new generation of grandchildren?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis (William and Kate’s kids) and Archie and Lilibet (Harry and Meghan Markle’ kids) call King Charles “Grandpa Wales” and Queen Consort Camilla “Gaga.”

So there you go!

https://www.verywellfamily.com/choose-the-perfect-grandmother-name-1695527

https://www.joincake.com/blog/grandma-in-different-languages/

https://www.verywellfamily.com/ethnic-names-for-grandmothers-1695525

https://thedifferentlanguages.com/how-to-say-grandmother/

https://www.romper.com/p/14-old-fashioned-nicknames-for-grandmothers-because-not-every-grandma-is-a-grandma-17866846

https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/pictures/the-royal-familys-nicknames-for-each-other-william-harry-more/