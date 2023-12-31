Feb 10: Celebrate The Year of the Dragon Spring Festival Nashua year of the dragon

MERRIMACK, NH – The Chinese Culture Society of Greater Nashua will be celebrating Chinese New Year on Feb. 10 from 4-7 p.m. at Merrimack YMCA with a Spring Festival gala.

Agenda: 4 ~ 5 pm, performances;

5 ~ 6 pm, games, activities, and foods;

6 ~ 7 pm, wrapping up.

Mission of CCSGN

To carry forward the Chinese culture and traditions; encourage communication between the Chinese folks living in the greater Nashua area. Organize social gatherings, celebrations and other special events for the members to keep friendship with each and get to know newcomers. Represent the local Chinese community to participate in cultural events and activities. Advocate Chinese culture among the local communities.

