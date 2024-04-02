Wednesday’s weather: Rain, snow, sleet (and eventually dark of night) high of 40

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Wednesday’s Weather
A Nor’easter will impact New England today through Thursday night timeframe. Today a mix of rain, snow, and sleet will change to wet snow tonight. Tonight is windy with periods of heavy wet snow (3-6″) with blizzard-like conditions with wind gusts over 40 mph, there can be power outages and dangerous travel.
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
WHAT: Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches and sleet accumulations around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
WHERE: Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN: From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Thursday.
IMPACTS: A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds will lead to snapped branches and downed trees, resulting in power outages. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: This is a expected to be a long-duration, multi-faceted event. While precipitation starts Wednesday, intensity will increase Wednesday night into Thursday when some of the heaviest rates may fall accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Be prepared for a prolonged duration of impact.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.
5-Day Outlook, April 3-April 7
Today: Rain, snow, and sleet to wet snow by evening. High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Windy with periods of heavy wet snow (3-6″) with blizzard-like conditions. Low 33 (feel like 17) Winds: ENE 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph)
Thursday: Windy with heavy wet snow (4-6″) and blizzard-like conditions. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 50 mph)
Thursday night: Some wet snow (1″) Low 34 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy with a few rain & snow showers. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with some rain & snow showers. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Chilly with a few rain or snow showers. High 43 (feel like 37) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Solar Eclipse Weather Update Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is sunny with a high of 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Warmer next week with temperatures in the 60s, could reach 70 by week’s end.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2023 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.