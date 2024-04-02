Wednesday’s weather: Rain, snow, sleet (and eventually dark of night) high of 40

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Wednesday’s Weather

A Nor’easter will impact New England today through Thursday night timeframe. Today a mix of rain, snow, and sleet will change to wet snow tonight. Tonight is windy with periods of heavy wet snow (3-6″) with blizzard-like conditions with wind gusts over 40 mph, there can be power outages and dangerous travel.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT 

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

WHAT: Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches and sleet accumulations around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

WHERE: Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN: From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Thursday.
IMPACTS: A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds will lead to snapped branches and downed trees, resulting in power outages. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: This is a expected to be a long-duration, multi-faceted event. While precipitation starts Wednesday, intensity will increase Wednesday night into Thursday when some of the heaviest rates may fall accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Be prepared for a prolonged duration of impact.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

5-Day Outlook, April 3-April 7

Today: Rain, snow, and sleet to wet snow by evening. High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: E 15-25+ mph
Tonight: Windy with periods of heavy wet snow (3-6″) with blizzard-like conditions. Low 33 (feel like 17) Winds: ENE 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph)
Thursday: Windy with heavy wet snow (4-6″) and blizzard-like conditions. High 38 (feel like 27) Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 50 mph)
Thursday night: Some wet snow (1″) Low 34 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Friday: Cloudy with a few rain & snow showers. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with some rain & snow showers. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Chilly with a few rain or snow showers. High 43 (feel like 37) Winds: N 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Some clearing late. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 53 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

Solar Eclipse Weather Update Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is sunny with a high of 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer next week with temperatures in the 60s, could reach 70 by week’s end.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. East winds around 25 mph increasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. East winds around 20 mph increasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 above.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

