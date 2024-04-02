Wednesday’s weather: Rain, snow, sleet (and eventually dark of night) high of 40

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

WHAT: Heavy snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches and sleet accumulations around 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

WHERE: Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN: From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 PM Thursday.

IMPACTS: A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. The combination of heavy wet snow and strong winds will lead to snapped branches and downed trees, resulting in power outages. Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: This is a expected to be a long-duration, multi-faceted event. While precipitation starts Wednesday, intensity will increase Wednesday night into Thursday when some of the heaviest rates may fall accompanied by strong, gusty winds. Be prepared for a prolonged duration of impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.