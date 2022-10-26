Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with scattered showers, high in the mid-60s

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be cloudy with a few showers and mild with highs in the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be the start of an extended stretch of dry weather and with sunshine, temperatures will be around 70.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 26-Oct. 30
Today: Cloudy with few showers and mild. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partial clearing and mild. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and mild. High 71 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Clear and colder. Low 37 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold with areas of frost. Low 34 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Clear and cold with a frost & freeze. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 62 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-20 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Halloween forecast for next Monday: Some sun & clouds with a high around 60.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
