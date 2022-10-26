Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy with scattered showers, high in the mid-60s

Halloween forecast for next Monday: Some sun & clouds with a high around 60.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the morning then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!