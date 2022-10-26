Fisher Cats 2023 Marvel-themed ‘Defenders of the Diamond’ series logo unveiled

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced a brand-new logo Monday, specially designed for the club by Marvel animators, for the next installment of the popular Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond series in 2023.

The new logo will be featured on on-field caps and jerseys for the team’s 2023 Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond game (game date TBD). It will also be available for fans to purchase on team apparel beginning November 18 at nhfishercats.com and in the Fisher Cats Team Store.

This new Marvel Fisher Cats logo is unlike any other in the team’s history, featuring a fierce and ferocious Fisher Cat with a red cape demonstrating enormous strength. The logo embodies the elements of ferocious family fun that fans see on display at Delta Dental Stadium every baseball season.

Prior to the 2021 season, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment announced a three-year partnership with the Fisher Cats hosting their first-ever Defenders of the Diamond game this past season on June 17. The new Marvel Fisher Cats logo was created by Marvel Animators with close consultation from the Fisher Cats organization to create an exciting design that would resonate with fans.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023, beginning Tuesday, April 11, with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox affiliate). Full and half-season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.