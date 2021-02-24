Weather: Spring-like feel today, and snow totals from Monday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Spring-like feel today with clouds moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will approach 50 this afternoon and the mercury will not drop below freezing tonight. So the drip, drip, drip will continue!

Weather Outlook, Feb. 24 – Feb. 28

Today: Clouding up, with a spring-like feel. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & windy High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Sunny & cold High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low: 20 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: AM snow & rain/ PM rain High 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mix sun & clouds, with a spring-like feel High: Around 50 Winds: W 5-15 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching No real cold or snow in the forecast. It could hit 50 on Sunday. Monday Snow Totals Belknap County Laconia 4.3″ Meredith 4″ Belmont 3.9″ Sanbornton 3.7″ New Hampton 3.3″ Carroll County North Conway 4.5″ Ossipee 4.5″ Wolfeboro 4.2″ Madison 4″ Albany 3.7″ Effingham 3.5″ Center Sandwich 3.1″ Cheshire County Spofford 3.3″ Keene 3″ Rindge 3″ Roxbury 3″ Coos County Pittsburg 2″ Pinkham Notch 1.9″ Lancaster 1.3″ Carroll 1″ Jefferson .9″ Gorham .8″ Hillsborough County Hancock 4″ Amherst 3.4″ Mont Vernon 3.4″ New Ipswich 3″ Bedford 2.5″ Brookline 2″ Milford 2″ Manchester 1.2″ Nashua 1″ Merrimack County Chichester 4″ Franklin 4″ Northfield 3.8″ Pittsfield 3.5″ Bow 3.4″ Canterbury 3.4″ Danbury 3.4″ Concord 3.2″ Sutton Mills 3.2″ Newbury 3″ Concord 2.4″ Rockingham County Deerfield 3″ Northwood 3″ Nottingham 2.6″ Auburn 2″ Derry 2″ Hampstead 1″ Epping .5″ Strafford County Strafford 4″ Barrington 3.2″ Sullivan County West Unity 5″ Newport 3.8″ Unity 3.5″

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .