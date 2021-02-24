Weather: Spring-like feel today, and snow totals from Monday

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Spring-like feel today with clouds moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will approach 50 this afternoon and the mercury will not drop below freezing tonight. So the drip, drip, drip will continue!
Weather Outlook, Feb. 24 – Feb. 28
Today: Clouding up, with a spring-like feel. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 35 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & windy High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & colder Low 17 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & cold High 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy Low: 20 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: AM snow & rain/ PM rain High 44 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partial clearing Low: 34 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds, with a spring-like feel High: Around 50 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
No real cold or snow in the forecast. It could hit 50 on Sunday.
Monday Snow Totals
Belknap County
Laconia 4.3″
Meredith 4″
Belmont 3.9″
Sanbornton 3.7″
New Hampton 3.3″
Carroll County
North Conway 4.5″
Ossipee 4.5″
Wolfeboro 4.2″
Madison 4″
Albany 3.7″
Effingham 3.5″
Center Sandwich 3.1″
Cheshire County
Spofford 3.3″
Keene 3″
Rindge 3″
Roxbury 3″
Coos County
Pittsburg 2″
Pinkham Notch 1.9″
Lancaster 1.3″
Carroll 1″
Jefferson .9″
Gorham .8″
Hillsborough County
Hancock 4″
Amherst 3.4″
Mont Vernon 3.4″
New Ipswich 3″
Bedford 2.5″
Brookline 2″
Milford 2″
Manchester 1.2″
Nashua 1″
Merrimack County
Chichester 4″
Franklin 4″
Northfield 3.8″
Pittsfield 3.5″
Bow 3.4″
Canterbury 3.4″
Danbury 3.4″
Concord 3.2″
Sutton Mills 3.2″
Newbury 3″
Concord 2.4″
Rockingham County
Deerfield 3″
Northwood 3″
Nottingham 2.6″
Auburn 2″
Derry 2″
Hampstead 1″
Epping .5″
Strafford County
Strafford 4″
Barrington 3.2″
Sullivan County
West Unity 5″
Newport 3.8″
Unity 3.5″
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
About Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .