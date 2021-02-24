Members First Credit Union’s Michael J. Simoneau Joins Board of Families in Transition

Content Sponsored by



Members First Credit Union is pleased to announce that its Senior Vice President and Community Outreach Officer, Michael J. Simoneau, has been named to the board of Families in Transition. Families in Transition is one of the largest providers of homelessness services in New Hampshire.

“For years I’ve admired the mission of Families in Transition” said Simoneau. “I’m honored to serve on the board with other people dedicated to FIT’s goal of ending the cycle of homelessness.”

Families in Transition has locations in Manchester, Concord, Dover and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, implementing innovative, effective interventions designed to help homeless individuals and families lead healthy and successful lives. Each year FIT provides shelter for thousands and meals for hundreds of thousands of people. They also offer substance use treatment at their Willows Substance Use Treatment Center.

“We are excited to have Michael join our board and look forward to his skills and expertise as we build Families in Transition’s future,” stated Maria Devlin, President and CEO. “His knowledge of the city and his reach throughout New Hampshire will be beneficial for our growth.”

Michael Simoneau has a longstanding dedication to serving his community. He was a committee member for the Manchester Revolving Loan Fund Committee which helped local businesses, and he currently serves on the City of Manchester’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.

About Members First Credit Union

Since 1949, Members First Credit Union has been a trusted financial resource in Manchester, Bedford and surrounding communities. We get to know our members so we can recommend the right solutions to help them reach their goals. In other words: we’re small enough to make a big difference.

As a full-service financial institution, we offer the products and services our members need, whether for themselves, their family or business. And because we’re not for profit, earnings go back to our members, so they can save and borrow at reasonable rates. Membership is open to anyone living, working, or attending school in New Hampshire.

For more information, call 603-622-8781 or visit www.membersfirstnh.org.