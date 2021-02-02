Weather: Heavier snow tapering off into snow showers – and will the Ground Hog see his shadow?

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 2 – Feb. 6



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Feb. 2 (Happy Ground Hog Day!)

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon.

⇒ Starting at 6:30 a.m. you can find live action at groundhog.org to see if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow.

Five-Day Outlook

Ground Hog Day: Windy with periods of snow (3″-5″) High 32 (feel like 14) Winds: NNE 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Blowing and drifting snow; with few snow showers & flurries Low 27 Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries or snow showers High 33 (fell like 18) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 27 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday: Mix sun & clouds High 37 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Increasing clouds Low 20 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy with a mix of snow & rain High 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix sun & clouds High 37 Winds: W 5-15 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 18 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Another snow storm possible Sunday night into next Monday.

Coastal Flood Warning today 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Minor to moderate coastal flooding with splash over.

WHERE…In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York County.

WHEN…From 11 AM to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

TIDAL FLOOD IMPACTS…Flooding of low-lying vulnerable locations near the waterfront can be expected with up to a foot inundation in some low lying areas. Flooding will occur along parking lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures expected.

WAVE IMPACTS… Expect moderate to locally significant beach erosion with considerable erosion of protected dune structures due to large breaking waves. Splash-over may lead to ponding of water behind dune structures and result in some flooding of roads and vulnerable structures. Small rocks associated with splash-over may result in damage to passing vehicles or pedestrians.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .