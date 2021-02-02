Snow totals from around NH for Feb. 2, 2021: Manchester got about 8-10 inches

MANCHESTER, NH – “Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today…”
So true, but especially when it snows on Ground Hog Day, those immortal words from the movie by the same name must be quoted. (And if you’re wondering how things went with Punxsutawney Phil and his prediction on how much more winter we must endure, you can click here (we don’t want to spoil it for you.)
As promised, we got a good amount of snow across the state. According to National Weather Service’s map, which relies on “weather spotters,” Manchester got about 9.5 inches of the white stuff.
You can check the interactive map here, which shows a range in the greater Manchester area of 8-10 inches of snow.
Below are some totals as reported from around NH by county according to the National Weather Service out of Gray, Maine.
Belknap County
1.5 N Laconia 8.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Laconia 7.9 E 6.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Tilton Northfield 3.3 NE 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
2 WSW Belmont 6.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
3 SSW Meredith 5.1 in 0644 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Meredith 3.3 NNE 4.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Sanbornton 2.3 WNW 3.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Carroll County
1 N Madison 12.0 in 0933 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
East Sandwich 9.6 in 0600 AM 02/02 COOP
Effingham 2.1 N 8.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
, NH 7.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
North Conway 1.4 SSW 7.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Wakefield 6.0 NNW 7.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
5 WNW Bridgewater 6.0 in 0910 AM 02/02 Public
North Conway 6.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 COOP
Wolfeboro 0.6 SW 5.7 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
2 WSW North Conway 5.5 in 0859 AM 02/02 Public
Jackson 3.7 NW 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Cheshire County
2 SSE Rindge 13.2 in 0629 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Rindge 3.2 ESE 12.0 in 0615 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
3.3 N Keene 10.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Keene 2.5 NNW 9.8 in 0600 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Keene 2.0 SE 9.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
West Chesterfield 0.3 WNW 8.7 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Marlborough 8.0 in 0627 AM 02/02 Public
Keene 1.3 SW 7.9 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
1 ENE Spofford 6.8 in 0916 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
3 W Marlow 6.5 in 1120 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Coos County
Gorham 6.7 in 0530 AM 02/02 COOP
Randolph 1.4 NE 6.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Pinkham Notch 6.4 in 0511 AM 02/02 COOP
Northumberland 3.4 in 0820 AM 02/02 COOP
Carroll 4.6 NE 3.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Jefferson 1 W 2.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Lancaster 0.5 N 1.4 in 0600 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Pittsburg 0.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Grafton County
Hanover 4.8 NE 8.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
5 SSW Lyme 8.2 in 0740 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Bristol 0.4 SSE 6.6 in 0730 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Plymouth 3.7 N 4.0 in 0600 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Plymouth 1.6 NNE 3.8 in 0745 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
2 ENE Plymouth 3.3 in 0915 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1 W Plymouth 3.0 in 0621 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
2.3 NW Warren 2.8 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Ashland 2.4 NNW 2.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Hillsborough County
0.9 N Greenville 13.0 in 0730 AM 02/02 COOP
2 NNE Hudson 12.9 in 0713 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
Brookline 2.1 SW 12.0 in 0600 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
1 ESE Milford 12.0 in 0554 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
3 SW Bedford 11.0 in 0900 AM 02/02 Public
2 S New Ipswich 11.0 in 0818 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1.1 SE Nashua 10.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Brookline 2.3 SW 9.8 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Amherst 3.7 NNE 9.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
2 SSW Nashua 9.0 in 0950 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
2 SSW Hollis 9.0 in 0744 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Merrimack 8.8 in 0854 AM 02/02 Public
1 SW Deering 8.0 in 0717 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
2 SSE Bedford 8.0 in 0700 AM 02/02
Milford 1 ESE 7.9 in 0730 AM 02/02 COOP
Manchester 0.6 S 7.7 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Milford 6.7 in 0845 AM 02/02 Public
1 WSW Nashua 5.6 in 0651 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Mont Vernon 1.3 SSW 5.2 in 0630 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Merrimack County
South Sutton 1.3 SE 7.8 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Danbury 2.2 ESE 7.6 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Henniker 7.5 in 0722 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Newbury 1.6 NW 7.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Northfield 2.8 E 7.0 in 0730 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Sutton Mills 0.1 ENE 6.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Pittsfield 0.2 SSW 6.5 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Bow 1.6 NW 6.1 in 0730 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
3 E Canterbury 6.0 in 0712 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Canterbury 2.5 SSW 5.9 in 0725 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
South Sutton 2.5 SSE 5.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Concord 3.8 SSE 4.9 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Chichester 2.7 SSW 4.0 in 0245 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Rockingham County
Atkinson 16.0 in 0832 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Salem 15.5 in 0209 AM 02/02 Amateur Radio
1 SSW Plaistow 15.0 in 0722 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
3 SSE Hampton 14.8 in 0200 AM 02/02 Public
Derry 13.3 in 0931 AM 02/02
Newton 1.8 NW 13.0 in 0815 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Stratham 1.9 ESE 12.2 in 0500 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Londonderry 11.3 in 0827 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
1.1 SE Greenland 10.9 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
1 SSW Sandown 9.8 in 0707 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
2 WSW North Hampton 9.5 in 0645 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Derry 5.7 N 9.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Auburn 1.8 E 9.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
0.5 W Epping 8.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COOP
Deerfield 3.2 WSW 7.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Northwood 2.9 WSW 6.8 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Nottingham 1.2 S 5.0 in 0830 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Northwood 1.9 WSW 5.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Strafford County
Dover 0.8 E 10.0 in 0715 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Barrington 3.2 E 10.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
3 SE Dover 9.0 in 0543 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Rollinsford 2.0 WSW 8.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Durham 8.5 in 0830 AM 02/02
4 NE Barrington 8.0 in 0806 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Strafford 2.9 N 7.0 in 0730 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Barrington 3.7 W 5.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 COCORAHS
Sullivan County
2 NE Newport 3.3 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
