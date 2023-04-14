United w(E) Recycle April 21-23: Weekend of electronics recycling in Nashua

NASHUA, NH – United Way of Greater Nashua encourages you to participate in their United w(E)- Recycle to support the Greater Nashua School Supply Pantry. Electronic donations will be accepted at their location at 20 Broad Street in Nashua on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, April 21 – 23. The MI-Box is open from 9 a.m.– 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

United Way is partnering with Recycled Materials Group, who will re-use and re-purpose items that still have life in them. Located right here in Nashua, they strive to responsibly recycle all item components as well as ensure data destruction and protection. Accepted items and suggested donations per item include televisions, monitors, air conditioners ($35), vacuums, dehumidifiers, microwaves ($25), computers, laptops, servers, projectors, fax machines, copiers, printers, video game consoles ($20), tablets, modems, radios, stereos, CD/DVD players, cameras, typewriters, cell phones ($10), telephones, cables, hard drives (detached), speakers, calculators and answering machines ($5). All proceeds will benefit low-income learners through UCGN’s School Supply Pantry.

Items that cannot be recycled include refrigerators, furniture, fluorescent lightbulbs, Alkaline batteries, or any electronics larger than an air conditioner.

Businesses in need of E-recycling large quantities of electronic devices will be given a 20% bulk discount. All donations of electronics during this event are tax deductible for both businesses and individual households if they qualify. Businesses are encouraged to reach out in advance to ensure a smooth transaction and that the discount is applied. Email info@unitedwaynashua.org with the subject line, “E-waste business discount”.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “Sustainably managing electronics by reducing the amount of materials used, increasing reuse, refurbishing and extending the life of products, and recycling electronics can help reduce the amount of waste that needs to be managed domestically and globally.” Electronics are full of toxic materials like lead, cadmium, and arsenic. When these toxins build up in landfills, they can leak into our ecosystem, affecting plants, animals, and water resources. As long-time experts, Recycled Materials Group holds the highest safety & environmental sustainability standards.

Kiwanis Club of Nashua is another community partner for this event. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Everyone who donates during this weekend-long event will receive packets of seeds for their gardens.

United Way of Greater Nashua is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 1929 to serve the residents of Greater Nashua. Its mission is to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. United Way of Greater Nashua has received GuideStar and Charity Navigator’s top ratings for accountability, transparency, and financial management. For more information or to get involved as a donor or volunteer, please email United Way of Greater Nashua at info@unitedwaynashua.org or visit their website at www.unitedwaynashua.org.