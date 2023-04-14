Scott meets voters at Manchester stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Even though the First in the Nation Presidential Primary is still nine months away (or maybe less depending on extenuating circumstances…), U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) was one of made a trip to the Granite State on Thursday one day after announcing a presidential exploratory committee.

In statements made to the press after leaving the Red Arrow Diner, Scott frequently repeated the point of American exceptionalism in response to what he referred to as the “drug of victimhood,” attacking Democrats on that topic as well as on abortion and the cost of living in America.

Scott also said he supported ongoing efforts in the court system addressing the issue of abortion, saying that he is 100 percent pro-life, but equivocating when asked about a federal ban on abortions.

He also urged that more be done in topics such as school choice, school curricula and border security.

While polls in the Republican presidential nomination are still dominated by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Rick DeSantis, Scott believes that he can be an alternative as the race develops.

“What my camp has heard is that people are starving for an optimistic, positive message that is anchored in conservatism and so by talking about the things I’ve been able to accomplish, it’s resonating across the country,” he said.

The trip was attended by several local activists, such as Hillsborough County Republican Committee Chair Chris Maidment and Manchester Republican Committee Chair Brittney Ping.

“It’s great, this is what New Hampshire’s all about,” said Maidment. “First in the Nation, he’s in there shaking hands, pouring coffee, listening to what issues people care about. I think that’s important for putting forward a good positive vision for the future. I think we’ll see more of him.”

“I’m just really excited he came right here to Manchester after announcing his exploratory committee and I loved that he asked so many questions,” said Ping. “I loved his energy and I loved that he wanted to know what’s important in Manchester and what’s important in New Hampshire. I think he’s off to a good start with his exploratory committee.”

Ping added that the race remains wide open despite the two clear frontrunners, citing a statement from New Hampshire Republican Committee Chair Chris Ager to Scott that if the consensus remained at the beginning of the 2016 campaign cycle, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush would have been the Republican nominee and not Trump.

“Activists are excited. They’re excited that it’s getting to the point where candidates are coming. While everyone says it’s getting up to the point where candidates are coming, and we’re ready to meet new candidates,” she said. “I think voters won’t be sure until they actually get to meet the candidates.”

Scott joins DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at stops in New Hampshire this week.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley downplayed the difference between all of the candidates in a press call earlier in the week.

Not a dime’s worth of difference between DeSantis or Trump or any of them in the Republican Party,” He said. “Whether that person’s name is Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis or any of the other of dozens running, it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.”