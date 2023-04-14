2 motorcyclists killed in Derry crash

DERRY, NH – Two people were killed Thursday evening in a crash involving several motorcycles and another vehicle.

On April 13, 2023, at 6:37 p.m. the Derry Police Department responded to report of a motor vehicle crash involving multiple motorcycles and a sedan at the intersection of North Main and Nesmith streets. Arriving officers found two motorcycles laying in the roadway, and a heavily damaged car at the intersection.

A 21-year old male who had been driving one of the motorcycles was determined to be deceased at the scene. His 20-year-old, female passenger was transported by Derry Fire Department ambulance to Elliott Hospital where she was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver and passenger of the second motorcycle were transported to Elliott Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was transported to Parkland Medical Center for treatment of a medical issue after the crash. No other persons were injured.

The two motorcycles were traveling with a larger group prior to the crash and were northbound on North Main Street. The car was entering North Main Street from Pinkerton Street. The intersection remains closed and traffic is being re-routed while the Derry Police Accident Reconstruction Team conducts the investigation.