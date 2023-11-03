Twin States Clean Energy Link to receive USDOE funding

Concord, N.H./Washington – This week, the U.S. Department of Energy (USDOE) announced that the Twin States Clean Energy Link has been selected to receive investment through the US DOE Transmission Facilitation Program.

Twin States is a proposed renewable energy transmission project designed to deliver less expensive Canadian hydropower to all New England. It aims to construct a 1,200 MW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) bidirectional line between New England and Québec, Canada, to bring clean power from Canada into New England’s grid. In addition to importing clean power from Canada, the bidirectional design of Twin States will allow exports of surplus clean power from New England to Canada as New England develops more renewable energy generation, including through offshore wind. Construction is expected to start in Q3 or Q4 of calendar year 2026.

The Transmission Facilitation Program is a $2.5 billion revolving fund to help overcome the financial hurdles associated with building new, large-scale transmission lines, upgrading existing transmission lines and connecting microgrids.

According to an independent market assessment based on current project estimates, the Twin States Clean Energy Link is “projected to lower costs for customers across New England, creating more than $8.3 billion in wholesale energy market cost savings over the first twelve years of operation alone.”

“Ratepayers come first in New Hampshire,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “Tapping into hydropower resources, the Twin States Clean Energy Link project makes use of clean, renewable energy to deliver the region a reliable energy source with cost savings for consumers. This project is a win for New Hampshire.”

Earlier this year, the New Hampshire congressional delegation sent a letter of support regarding the Twin States project to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Funding for this project comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, which Shaheen and Hassan helped negotiate.

“Bolstering clean energy in the Northeast is vital to addressing high electricity costs, and it’s important we invest in projects that deliver clean power,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). “The Twin States Clean Energy Link has the potential to meet those expectations while also contributing to economic development and emissions reductions in the region. I’m proud that two years after I helped negotiate the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this legislation continues to deliver landmark investments in our state’s core infrastructure needs.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law, which helped make the Twin States Clean Energy Link possible, is transforming the development of our clean energy economy and helping families lower their energy bills,” said Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “This project will help advance our clean energy future, and the reduced emissions and energy independence it will provide will pay dividends for generations to come.”

“The U.S. needs to triple its transmission capacity by 2050 to meet our clean energy goals, and this project will position New Hampshire at the forefront of making that a reality,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “Not only will the Twin States project help us build a sustainable, clean energy future, it will also bring in-demand, good-paying jobs to our state, lower energy costs, and provide Granite Staters with the skills they need to compete in the workforce of the future and thrive.”

“With today’s announcement it’s clear that the bipartisan infrastructure law continues to deliver for New Hampshire, creating hundreds of new clean energy jobs while making crucial improvements to our energy infrastructure,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) “This landmark investment will improve grid capacity ensuring Granite Staters have power when it’s needed most, allowing our state to connect more clean power and drive down costs.”

