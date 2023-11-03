MFD celebrates donations leading to new cardiac monitor

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Fire Department (MFD) on Thursday celebrated the purchase of a new portable cardiac monitor device, thanks to a pair of donations from the Brady Sullivan Foundation and Catholic Medical Center.

The two $25,000 donations will allow the new device to assist MFD firefighter paramedics to collect valuable data in the early moments of an emergency cardiac incident, which then can be used by doctors to help improve outcomes for those patients facing cardiac emergencies.

This is the third portable cardiac monitor purchased by the city and it will be used by MFD Engine 2 on South Main Street. The other portable cardiac monitors are currently used by MFD Engine 3 out of Harvey Road and MFD Engine 10 on Mammoth Road.

MFD Deputy Chief David Flurey said he believes Manchester has the only fire department in New Hampshire with portable cardiac monitors, as dedicated paramedic services use the devices in most other communities in New Hampshire.

“If this device saves one life, it’s worth it,” said Brady Sullivan Properties Owner Arthur Sullivan.

MFD Chief Ryan Cashin thanked representatives of the two organizations for their donations and referred to the device as a “game changer” with its ability to send data faster than older models thanks to its ability to talk directly with hospitals through Bluetooth capabilities.

“The Manchester Fire Department is committed to saving lives,” said Cashin. “We’ll continue to do that and this equipment and this donation will help us to do that even faster.”