Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 44

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As we head into December on Thursday the storms are looking wetter than white!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

