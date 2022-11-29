Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 44

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Tuesday’s Weather
High pressure will produce mostly sunny and seasonable conditions today with light winds. Winds increase from the south out ahead of a strong cold front that crosses New Hampshire late tomorrow into tomorrow night, with the potential for brief downpours and strong to perhaps damaging winds.
Daily Forecast for Nov. 29-Dec, 3, 2022
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
As we head into December on Thursday the storms are looking wetter than white!
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
