Tuesday’s weather: Mostly sunny and pleasant, high of 44

Monday, November 28, 2022
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

High pressure will produce mostly sunny and seasonable conditions today with light winds. Winds increase from the south out ahead of a strong cold front that crosses New Hampshire late tomorrow into tomorrow night, with the potential for brief downpours and strong to perhaps damaging winds.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 29-Dec, 3, 2022

Today: Sunny with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. High 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Cloudy, mild, and windy with rain by evening. High: 54 (feel like 47) Winds: SE 15-25 (gusts to 35) mph
Wednesday night: Breezy with rain ending late. Low 35 (feel like 24) Winds: WSW 10-20 (gusts to 35) mph
Thursday (Dec. 1): Windy & cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 41 (feel like 30) Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 26 (feel like 20) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday: Some clouds & sun. High 45 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few afternoon showers. High 52 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Showers early with some cleaning late. Low 36 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

As we head into December on Thursday the storms are looking wetter than white!

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Northwest winds around 25 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

