Dec. 2: Deo Mwano Consultancy presents “Improvisation: Trust the Process” at Kimball Jenkins

CONCORD, NH – We often strive for perfection in our daily lives – perfect work, perfect appearance, perfect life. But we all make mistakes. And mistakes provide beautiful learning opportunities and chances to bring something new and original to life. Most of us don’t show the process, only the end result. Deo Mwano is opening up his mind to the public to share his creative process through this new show.

Deo Mwano Consultancy brings you “ Improvisation: Trust the Process.” It is an original show with dancers and musicians improvising together.

The performance fuses Soul, Funk, ’80s Hip-Hop, and Afro-beat music samples with live instrumentation including a cello, bass guitar and banjos. The performance will take the audience into a euphoric environment of vulnerability, creativity, and possibility. Following the performance, there will be Q&A session and Middle Eastern foods.

Date and time

Fri, December 2, 2022, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Location

266 N Main St 266 North Main Street Concord, NH 03301

Tickets: $40. Order a ticket here or at the door