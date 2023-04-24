Tuesday’s weather: Milder with sunny breaks and a spot shower, high of 58

Weather Watch Video

Tuesday’s Weather

Low clouds this morning slowly lift and will give way to some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Compared to yesterday more widespread hit-or-miss showers today.

Five-Day Forecast April 25-29 Today: Milder with sunny breaks along with spot showers. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday night: Partial clearing. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun and clouds. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10 Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun. High 60 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: E 5-15 mph Weather Alerts This unsettled weather pattern continues into tomorrow and Thursday, with cool temperatures and isolated and widely scattered showers. Not a washout with many hours of dry weather each day. The driest stretch of weather may come Friday and Saturday, as Canadian High pressure builds east of New England, although likely remaining slightly cooler Weather Patterns We’re Watching

During the last week of April, temperatures will be mainly below normal the normal highs are in the low 60s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Snow showers. Rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers and snow showers are likely. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with