Tuesday’s weather: Milder with sunny breaks and a spot shower, high of 58

Tuesday’s Weather
Low clouds this morning slowly lift and will give way to some breaks of sunshine this afternoon. Compared to yesterday more widespread hit-or-miss showers today.
Five-Day Forecast April 25-29
Today: Milder with sunny breaks along with spot showers. High 58 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Some clearing late. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a spot shower. High 61 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday night: Partial clearing. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun and clouds. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-10
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 41 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun. High 60 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: E 5-15 mph
This unsettled weather pattern continues into tomorrow and Thursday, with cool temperatures and isolated and widely scattered showers. Not a washout with many hours of dry weather each day. The driest stretch of weather may come Friday and Saturday, as Canadian High pressure builds east of New England, although likely remaining slightly cooler
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. Snow showers. Rain showers are likely in the afternoon. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Rain showers and snow showers are likely. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with