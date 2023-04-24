Kevin Cavanaugh announces run for mayor

MANCHESTER, NH – Kevin Cavanaugh, current Ward 1 Alderman and former State Senator, on Monday announced the launch of his campaign for mayor of Manchester.

“I’m running for mayor because I love this city,” said Cavanaugh. “I’ve lived and worked in Manchester my whole life – it has been a wonderful place for my wife, Kerri, and I to raise our family. Now, I want to give back to this community that has given us so much. I have so much optimism for the future of Manchester and believe that we can build on the progress we’ve already made. I’m ready to get to work and bring people together to ensure our city continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Throughout his career, Cavanaugh has brought people together to deliver for working families in Manchester. As a blue-collar worker and labor leader for 35 years, Cavanaugh has fought to increase wages and benefits, and create safer working conditions for all workers. In the state legislature and on the Board of Alderman, he fought for policies that would lower the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, increase funding to public schools, expand access to affordable housing, and keep our community safe.

In his campaign for mayor, Cavanaugh will build on his record of success by fighting to lower the cost of housing, expanding opportunity, protecting workers, and unleashing the full potential of the community.

“No matter what you do for work, where you come from, whether you have deep roots in Manchester or just got here, this city is for you. We need to build a Manchester that works for everyone, from our seniors to our young families. This city is for all of us, and I look forward to visiting neighborhoods and businesses, talking with residents across the city, and working hard to earn their vote,” said Cavanaugh.

As part of his campaign announcement, Cavanaugh launched a campaign website – www.KevinForMHT.com – for Manchester residents to learn more about his background and what his priorities would be as Mayor. He also has campaign pages on Facebook and Twitter.

Cavanaugh is a lifelong Granite Stater, born and raised in Manchester and understands firsthand the challenges working families face. He grew up in Ward 6, attending Green Acres and St. Joseph Regional Jr. High School. After graduating from Memorial High School, Kevin entered the workforce at the age of 19. He spent 35 years as a union telephone technician, while holding leadership roles where he worked on behalf of his members and their families for good wages, fair benefits, and safe working conditions.

Kevin has always looked for opportunities to give back and serve the families in Manchester. Over the years, he has been very active in the community as a youth sports coach – little league, Babe Ruth Baseball, and High School and Middle School Football – and served as the Vice President of the Manchester North Little League.

He was driven into public service to be a voice for working-class families, like his own, who were being left behind. He was first elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015, and served in the New Hampshire State Senate from 2017-2023. Kevin and his wife, Kerri, live in Ward 1 where they raised their three kids, Jack, Ryleigh, and Myles, in Manchester.

On the Board of Aldermen (Ward 1):

Supported the creative redevelopment of underutilized city-owned land to allow for the development of 450+ new mixed-income apartments. Supported housing policies that have led to 2,000 new housing units in development, including 500 new affordable units

In 2022, Kevin led union contract negotiations for the city’s 13 public sector unions, resulting in fair contracts for our public servants and delivering for taxpayers.

Passed City budgets’ that increased for the police and fire department budgets

Changed regulations to allow firefighters to provide a higher level of care on emergency call, up to Advanced Life Support (ALS) Certification care, because of this change people in Manchester can get a higher degree of care faster in emergency situations

As a State Senator (SD16; Bow, Candia, Dunbarton, Hooksett, and Manchester’s Wards 1, 2, and 12):