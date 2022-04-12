Tuesday’s weather: Light morning rain followed by sunshine, high in the upper 60s

Monday, April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s Weather

Today will have light rain this morning with sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Trees are Budding Early!

Trees are budding about 10 days earlier than normal.

5-Day Outlook April 12-April 16

Today: Morning light rain followed by sunshine during the afternoon. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mild with clouds and sun mixed. High 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 47 Winds: Winds: E 5-10mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & drizzle. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny & mild. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: More clouds than sun and breezy. High 66 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Early showers followed by partly cloudy late. Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Outlook for Easter Sunday: Some sunshine, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds at around 30 mph increase to the northwest at around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Rain is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds at around 30 mph increase to the northwest at around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Check out slope conditions below

 

