Tuesday’s weather: Light morning rain followed by sunshine, high in the upper 60s

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds at around 30 mph increase to the northwest at around 45 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph becoming northwest and increasing to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 13.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Rain is likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds at around 30 mph increase to the northwest at around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.