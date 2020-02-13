Trash truck fire: This is why you were stuck on Route 101

CONCORD, NH — On February 12, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police located a Pinard waste truck engulfed in flames along the side of Route 101 in Candia, at the Auburn town line.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2008 Peterbilt waste truck, being driven by Genesis Aviles, 29, of Nashua, , was traveling westbound along Route 101 when it began to smoke due to a suspected mechanical malfunction, ultimately catching fire.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle without injury.

As a result of the events, both westbound lanes of travel were shut-down for approximately 45 minutes while the fire was extinguished by the Candia Fire Department, and Auburn Fire Department.

Anyone with any further information relating to this event is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds, via email, at tyler.dodds@dos.nh.gov.