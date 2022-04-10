To stop the flow of fentanyl to NH we need someone to step up to run against the Democrats

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn.

President Biden and his fellow Democrats, Senators Maggie Hassan and Congressman Chris Pappas, have helped create a crisis here in New Hampshire.

Fentanyl is now the leading killer of young people ages 18 to 45. This is unacceptable and we need to do something to stop it. Much of the fentanyl comes in through our southern border. The previous administration was trying to stop this and was making progress in doing so, but when Joe Biden came into office he declared our southern border wide open to anyone and everything. His policy allowed the Mexican cartels to make millions in human trafficking and drug smuggling, namely fentanyl. Not only is it replacing heroin but it is put into phony prescription drugs sold on the black market.

Our kids think that they’re getting an Oxy pill, or a Valium or any other pill to feel better, and then they die. These kids, who showed so much promise, who had hopes and dreams for themselves and our country, are now gone. Their parents now have to bury their children, something that is not supposed to happen. These parents have invested their lives bringing up their children and now it’s all gone. For what? Because some politicians want to get re-elected?

I guess in some people’s minds that is more important than the lives of our children.

Senator Hassan recently led a committee to deal with the fentanyl crisis. She didn’t even mention the fact that President Biden, along with her help and that of Chris Pappas, have made this crisis much worse. Sounds like their thinking is to create a crisis, then come up with a solution that involves more government money to deal with it. The sad thing is that this isn’t a money crisis, but a crisis that involves the lives of New Hampshire children, something that seems lost on them.

That being the case, what is the message that Hassan and Pappas are sending to New Hampshire parents? The message seems to be that you parents need to sacrifice your children so that Maggie Hassan and Chris Pappas can get re-elected and continue to partner up with Joe Biden to bring more fentanyl into New Hampshire.

There are some people who want to stop this. I am hopeful that someone will step up and possibly run against them in November. As of yet, I haven’t heard a peep out of anyone willing to do that.

Well, we can always hope.

