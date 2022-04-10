Monday’s weather: Sunny and dry start to the week, with showers returning overnight

Sunny dry weather and less wind expected today. The chance of showers will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning as a weak front moves through followed by dry and warmer weather tomorrow afternoon.
Dry Weather = Fire Weather
Dry weather is expected today along with warmer temperatures. This will result in relative humidity values between 25 to 30 percent across much of the southern two-thirds of New Hampshire. Light winds will likely temper a more widespread critical fire weather threat.
5-Day Outlook April 11-April 15
Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 62 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning showers followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
All week’s highs will be above normal. Normal highs for the week should be in the mid-50s.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
Click here to join the growing list of InkLink Community Ad Partners who, like us, are mission driven and believe in building community.
Copyright (c) 2022 Manchester Ink Link. All rights reserved. Site by Manon Etc
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. ACCEPTREJECTRead More
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.