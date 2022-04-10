Monday’s weather: Sunny and dry start to the week, with showers returning overnight

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.