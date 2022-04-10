Monday’s weather: Sunny and dry start to the week, with showers returning overnight

Monday’s Weather

Sunny dry weather and less wind expected today. The chance of showers will return late tonight into early tomorrow morning as a weak front moves through followed by dry and warmer weather tomorrow afternoon.

Dry Weather = Fire Weather

Dry weather is expected today along with warmer temperatures. This will result in relative humidity values between 25 to 30 percent across much of the southern two-thirds of New Hampshire. Light winds will likely temper a more widespread critical fire weather threat.

5-Day Outlook April 11-April 15

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 62 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Morning showers followed by a mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mild with clouds and sun mixed. High 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 47 Winds: Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High 63 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Showers & drizzle. Low 48 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny & mild. High 66 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

All week’s highs will be above normal. Normal highs for the week should be in the mid-50s.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.

Check out slope conditions below

 

