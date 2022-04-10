Fisher Cats leave Maine with opening series win

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats head into their home opener on Tuesday with an opening series win under their belt.

New Hampshire (2-1) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (1-2) on Sunday, 6-2 thanks in large part to a sterling ensemble pitching performance that saw the Sea Dogs collect just five hits on the day.

Hagen Danner, the only member of New Hampshire’s roster currently on the Toronto Blue Jays 40-man roster, was responsible for giving up both of Portland’s runs, both coming in the ninth.

Trey Cumbie entered the contest after Danner’s troubles, earning the final out of the game and his first save of the year.

Paxton Schultz (1-0), was the winner, allowing just two hits in four innings of relief, striking out five Portland batters.

New Hampshire’s bats were almost as stymied as Portland’s until the seventh when a leadoff double by Rafael Lantigua sparked a four-run rally that proved to be enough for the win. The Fisher Cats added two more runs off an RBI double by Spencer Horwitz in the eighth.

Lantigua, Horwitz and Philip Clarke each finished the day with a pair of hits for New Hampshire, with Clarke and Luis De Los Santos also adding doubles in the ‘Cats ledger.

The Fisher Cats will mark their first home game of 2022 on Tuesday with a 6:35 first pitch, sending out Max Castillo (11-4, 4.85 ERA in 2021).

