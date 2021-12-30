Thursday’s weather: Dry spell with moderate temps in the 40s

Wednesday, December 29, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0
Wednesday, December 29, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

Mainly dry and cloudy weather prevails the remainder of this week into New Year’s Eve, along with temperatures moderating into the low 40s today and New Year’s Eve Day.

5-Day Outlook Dec. 30 – Jan. 3

Today: Cloudy & mild. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Cloudy & mild. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 36 (38 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable

New Year’s Day: Some showers & mild. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & mild with rain possible. High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Showers changing to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph

Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild with temperatures in the 40s. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.

Ski Report via SkiNH

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts

ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

weather spotter

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email

See all of this author's posts