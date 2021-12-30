Thursday’s weather: Dry spell with moderate temps in the 40s

Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 30 – Jan. 3
Today: Cloudy & mild. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 35 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy & mild. High 42 Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 36 (38 at midnight) Winds: Light & Variable
New Year’s Day: Some showers & mild. High 46 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with evening showers. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & mild with rain possible. High 43 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Showers changing to snow showers, windy, and colder. Low 19 (Feel like 9) Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, and cold. High 26 (Feel like 14) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear & cold. Low 19 (Feel like 11) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild with temperatures in the 40s. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.
Ski Report via SkiNH
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts
Forecast for the White Mountains
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
