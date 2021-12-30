Thursday’s weather: Dry spell with moderate temps in the 40s

The first weekend of 2022 will be quite mild with temperatures in the 40s. This is followed by arctic air for the start of the first week of 2022 with highs in the 20s.

Forecast for the White Mountains

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 35 mph decrease to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as zero in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.