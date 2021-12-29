Eddy the Comfort Pony joins Manchester Police Mounted Patrol

MANCHESTER, NH – Eddy the Comfort Pony will be clip-clopping around the city, the newest four-legged member of the Manchester Police Mounted Patrol unit. The announcement was made Dec. 28 via Manchester Police department’s Facebook page (see the video above).

Eddy, a 20-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to MPD via a miniature horse rescue program. And now that he’s safe and happy in his new home, he can do his duty to help others. He joins General Stark, a Clydesdale cross, and Enzo, a Quarter Horse, who are under the care of Community Policing Officers Kelly McKenney and Andrew Choi.

Care and upkeep of the Mounted Patrol is powered by volunteers and donations made through Friends of the Mounted Patrol.

Manchester Police Department also enlists the help of a comfort dog, Patch. No word yet if a dog-and-pony show is planned for 2022, but it will be hard to beat the positive vibes of the department’s dynamic comfort creature duo.